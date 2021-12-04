i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.11 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.72.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 331,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,268. The company has a market capitalization of $620.55 million, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

