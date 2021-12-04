Ï„Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $6,784.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $9,023.71 or 0.18861356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.27 or 0.08350900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.18 or 0.99776017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

