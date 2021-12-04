iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $20.42 Average PT from Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $7,081,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $3,440,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 95,618 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 130,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

