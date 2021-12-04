iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICAD. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of ICAD opened at $7.05 on Friday. iCAD has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iCAD by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,081,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

