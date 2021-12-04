Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 686,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Identiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,204. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Identiv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 81.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 134,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of 552.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.