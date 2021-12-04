IDEX (IDEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.90 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $158.46 million and $50.90 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00233724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,304,699 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

