Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.92. The company had a trading volume of 939,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $244.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.