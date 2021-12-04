IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IMARA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. IMARA has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IMARA during the second quarter valued at $1,530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in IMARA during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

