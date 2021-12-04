Ink One Day Volume Tops $14,645.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $449,018.47 and $14,645.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.27 or 0.08350900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.18 or 0.99776017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

