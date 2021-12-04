Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $8,170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $3,033,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $514,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

