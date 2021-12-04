InsaneCoin (INSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $240,724.09

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $240,724.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00286629 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004197 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,949,808 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

