Insider Buying: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Acquires 13,478 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $40,299.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.87 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

