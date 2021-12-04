Insider Buying: Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Buys $154,860.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.