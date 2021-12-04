Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $499,868.58 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00.

Shares of SAFE opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

