Insider Buying: STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) insider Alan Roy Kentish purchased 300,000 shares of STM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £93,000 ($121,505.10).

LON STM opened at GBX 30.70 ($0.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £18.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.57. STM Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

