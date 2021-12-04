Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells 16,365 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $899.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $907.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $895.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

