Insider Selling: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Sells $730,675.00 in Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

