Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Sells 16,799 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE FTV opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fortive by 73.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fortive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.