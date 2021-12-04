Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IPAR opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

