Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Director Sells 55,635 Shares of Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

