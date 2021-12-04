Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Director Sells 55,635 Shares of Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.75.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
