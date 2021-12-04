Insider Selling: ProAm Explorations Co. (CVE:PMX) Insider Sells C$195,000.00 in Stock

ProAm Explorations Co. (CVE:PMX) insider Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. sold 3,000,000 shares of ProAm Explorations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 547,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,608.11.

Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of ProAm Explorations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$6,500.00.

CVE:PMX opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.31. ProAm Explorations Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$732,751.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

ProAm Explorations Corporation operates as a junior mineral, and oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. The company owns working interests in various oil and gas properties located in Muskingum County, Eastern Ohio; Indiana County, Pennsylvania; Logan County, Arkansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Tucker County, West Virginia, and Okotoks, Alberta.

