Insider Selling: Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Sells $80,322.45 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isaac Ro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of Sema4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $165,690.84.

On Monday, October 25th, Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of Sema4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $307,993.92.

NASDAQ SMFR opened at $5.55 on Friday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Research analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

