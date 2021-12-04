Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells 12,498 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96.
- On Friday, October 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80.
Upstart stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.
Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
