Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells 12,498 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96.

On Friday, October 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80.

Upstart stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

