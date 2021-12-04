Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $1,757,430.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

