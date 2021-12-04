Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Sells 2,917 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

