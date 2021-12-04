Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $200,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,232 shares of company stock worth $3,431,981 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

