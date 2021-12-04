Integrated Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

