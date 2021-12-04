InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

