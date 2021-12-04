Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Down 11.9%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price was down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 2,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 72,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

