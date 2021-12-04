Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

INUV stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Morgan purchased 42,035 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 686,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

