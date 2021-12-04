Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter.

PRF opened at $163.86 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09.

