Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

