Invesco Ltd. Buys 175,350 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

