Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $112.67 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

