Invesco Ltd. Has $4.24 Million Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.78% of American Vanguard worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $14.84 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $459.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

