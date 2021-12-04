Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Acquires $26,640.00 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
