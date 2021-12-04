Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Acquires $26,640.00 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.