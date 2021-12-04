Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Shares Up 2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.52 and last traded at $172.52. 6,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $186.30.

