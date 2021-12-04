Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Ciaran Whelan Sells 18,509 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 18,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £67,557.85 ($88,264.76).

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 388.30 ($5.07) on Friday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 178.89 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 394.50 ($5.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

