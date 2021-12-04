Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $233.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.10 million and the highest is $239.50 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $603.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.40 million to $609.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $629.29 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $751.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

IONS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

