iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

