iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59.

