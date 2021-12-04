iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,631,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

