iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

