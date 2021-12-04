iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.