iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

