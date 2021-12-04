iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $113.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

