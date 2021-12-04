iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

