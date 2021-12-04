iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

