iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 93,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 64,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110,123 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

