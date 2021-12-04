Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ITRM stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

